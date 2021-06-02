Crime Watch 8

Carmel police seek suspects in Best Buy theft

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police said Tuesday they are seeking help to find suspects in a theft last week from a consumer electronics store.

Carmel Police Department was called to the theft about 5:10 p.m. May 24 at the Best Buy store, 10025 N. Michigan Road. That’s in the West Carmel Marketplace shopping center.

Police released photos of the suspects and said they left the store without paying for $400 in undisclosed merchandise. The suspects left in a redish Ford Ranger truck with a black toolbox in the bed.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer Jerek Murphy at the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477; reference Carmel police case 21-35461.