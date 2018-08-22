Crime Watch 8

Carmel synagogue vandalism suspect to remain in custody

By:

Posted: Aug 22, 2018 05:42 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2018 05:42 PM EDT

Carmel synagogue vandalism suspect to remain in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of vandalizing a synagogue in Carmel will remain in custody. 

Federal authorities said he painted anti-Semitic graffiti on an outbuilding at the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla property in the early morning hours of July 28. A magistrate on Wednesday ordered the release of Nolan Brewer, but federal prosecutors are appealing the ruling to a U.S. District Court judge.

Brewer faces federal civil rights charges. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local Headlines

Latest Local News

Trending Stories

National Headlines