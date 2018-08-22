Carmel synagogue vandalism suspect to remain in custody Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel. (WISH Photo) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man accused of vandalizing a synagogue in Carmel will remain in custody.

Federal authorities said he painted anti-Semitic graffiti on an outbuilding at the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla property in the early morning hours of July 28. A magistrate on Wednesday ordered the release of Nolan Brewer, but federal prosecutors are appealing the ruling to a U.S. District Court judge.

Brewer faces federal civil rights charges. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.