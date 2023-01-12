Crime Watch 8

Carmel woman stabbed in head on Bloomington bus; suspect arrested

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A Carmel woman was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in the head by another woman while she was waiting on a Bloomington Transit bus, police say.

Bloomington police were called to the stabbing about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday on the bus when it stopped on West Fourth Street and the B-Line Trail. After the bus stopped, the woman told police she stood up to exit and, while she was waiting for the doors to open, 56-year-old Billie Davis came behind her and stabbed her in the head multiple times.

The Carmel woman, who was not identified by police, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators accessed video footage of Davis stabbing the woman. They say there were no interactions between the two of them before Davis decided to stab her.

Davis has been taken to the Monroe County Jail and has been charged with attempted murder.

Anyone with further information was asked to contact Detective Rob Shrake at 812-349-3352.