Carroll County requesting additional $2.2M in funding for Richard Allen trial

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carroll County is requesting an additional $2.2 million from taxpayers in the trial of Richard Allen.

The county requested $2.1 million in 2023. The latest request will double the amount requested to try Allen and will be added to this year’s budget.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Michael Fincher, the director of the Carroll County Emergency Management Agency, told News8 in a statement that “the county is requesting an additional $2.2 million to ensure the upcoming jury trial is handled with the necessary level of security, fairness, and organization. This is a complex and high-profile case that requires increased security to protect everyone involved, from the legal teams to the public. The funds will go towards enhanced security both inside and outside the courtroom, as well as the safety of jurors, witnesses, and others. We anticipate larger crowds and media attention, so additional resources are necessary. Additionally, the trial is expected to take longer than usual, meaning more costs for court staff, legal teams, and expert witnesses. There will also be logistical changes. The funds will also cover things like juror sequestration, travel and protection for witnesses, and overtime pay for staff. In short, this extra funding is essential to ensure a smooth, fair, and safe trial process.”

Allen’s trial begins with jury selection October 14th and will continue through November 15.

The Carroll County Council will be asked to approve the additional $2.2 million in funding at a meeting October 17 at 10:30 a.m. at the Carroll County courthouse.