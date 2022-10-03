Crime Watch 8

Case of man’s body found in woods on near-east side now ruled a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was found dead with gunshot wounds late Monday morning in a wooded area on the near-east side, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found the man’s body shortly before noon Monday while conducting a welfare check near Holloway and Langley avenues. That’ s in a residential area northeast of the I-70 overpass for Roosevelt and Commerce avenues.

Police had initially called the case a death investigation, but an IMPD news release Monday night classified the case as a homicide.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to later release the man’s name, age, and cause of death.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Michael Condon at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at michael.condon@indy.gov. Alternatively, people can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 to remain anonymous.