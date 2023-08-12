Cass County man arrested after police find meth, marijuana during traffic stop

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — A Walton, Indiana, man was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop in Peru turned into a drug arrest, police say.

Around midnight Wednesday, an Indiana State Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a maroon Ford pickup truck, driven by 42-year-old Ryan Oldaker, for not having plate lights illuminated on the vehicle.

According to state police, the officer smelled raw marijuana in the truck while he spoke with Oldaker.

The officer searched Oldaker’s vehicle, and found methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected legend drugs, and other drug paraphernalia.

Oldaker was arrested following the search. He was taken to the Miami County jail and is facing felony charges for possessing methamphetamine and a legend drug.

He is also facing misdemeanor charges for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia. An initial hearing has not been set yet.

Peru is in Miami County, an hour and a half north of Indianapolis.