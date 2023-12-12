Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

 Cathedral HS on lockdown after report of gun

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cathedral High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous caller reported having a gun in the school, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post that officers were responding to a report of a gun on campus at Cathedral High School, 5225 E. 56th St, just after 2 p.m.

Police placed the school on lockdown to canvas the area to identify the possible threat.

IMPD says they have cleared the building and found no threat. Officers will further investigate the incident.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Epic wins its antitrust lawsuit...
Business /
Kentucky woman asks court for...
Political News /
Indiana State Museum to host...
Entertainment /
Suspect in fatal grocery store...
Indiana News /
Diverted Delta passengers spend the...
International News /
University of Indianapolis receives $750,000...
Education /
Fight outside Fort Wayne Popeyes...
Indiana News /
The Gadget Guy: Demeter Fragrances
News /