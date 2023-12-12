Cathedral HS on lockdown after report of gun
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cathedral High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous caller reported having a gun in the school, police say.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post that officers were responding to a report of a gun on campus at Cathedral High School, 5225 E. 56th St, just after 2 p.m.
Police placed the school on lockdown to canvas the area to identify the possible threat.
IMPD says they have cleared the building and found no threat. Officers will further investigate the incident.