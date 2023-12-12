Cathedral HS on lockdown after report of gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cathedral High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after an anonymous caller reported having a gun in the school, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a social media post that officers were responding to a report of a gun on campus at Cathedral High School, 5225 E. 56th St, just after 2 p.m.

Police placed the school on lockdown to canvas the area to identify the possible threat.

IMPD says they have cleared the building and found no threat. Officers will further investigate the incident.

IMPD responded to Cathedral High School located at 5225 E 56th St on a report from an anonymous caller saying he had a gun in the school. Officers are on scene and have not identified any threat to students or staff.

