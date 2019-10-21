Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into west-side restaurant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brazen burglary was caught on camera at a west-side restaurant broken into twice in a little more than a week.

Surveillance video provided to News 8 by the Continental Grill Family Restaurant shows the burglar walk up to the restaurant’s back door under cover of darkness on Monday morning. The suspect then appears to place a bag on the ground before trying to pry open the door. In less than 30 seconds, the suspect is in.

Mike Collins, the Continental Grill manager, was first to arrive at work before 6 a.m Monday and knew something was wrong.

“I was nervous coming in here by myself,” he said. “It looked like it had been pry-bared. So, I entered slowly. Didn’t know if somebody was in here or not.”

Collins has worked about 14 years at the restaurant on West Washington Street near Holt Road.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report, the suspect wore all black, including gloves and a mask, and stole hundreds of dollars in cash.

“I saw the crowbar there; well, they left that.” Collins said. “It takes nerve.”

Collins said someone also broke into the restaurant a little more than a week ago and tore up the door frame.

“I mean, there’s crime everywhere,” Collins said.

He and the restaurant team were glad nobody was hurt.

IMPD is investigating the burglary. Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.