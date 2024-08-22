Central Indiana drug bust nets nearly 40 arrests, more suspects still wanted

Roger Hodson is one of more than three dozen people arrested during a recent drug bust in central Indiana. (Provided Photo/Johnson County Sheriff)

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A massive drug sweep, largely in Johnson County, has netted at least 36 arrests so far, and authorities say they’re not done yet.

Those in custody face charges for a range of drugs, including cocaine, hashish oil, narcotics, and marijuana – but the vast majority are linked to methamphetamine.

As of Wednesday night, the count in custody had reached three dozen, with at least 20 more still wanted.

The effort spanned several cities and relied on the efforts of authorities in at least three counties. The Johnson County Sheriff reports that his department worked with Franklin Police, Bargersville Police, Edinburgh Police, Greenwood Police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, White River Fire Department, and Bargersville Fire Department.

Sheriff Duane Burgess says the investigation leading to the sweep took several months.

A release announcing the arrests, Burgess said, “During the course of serving these warrants, I had the opportunity to speak with several residents living near individuals involved in drug trafficking. Many expressed relief and optimism, hopeful that peace would soon be restored to their neighborhoods.”

Charges range from misdemeanor counts of dealing marijuana to Level 2 felonies for accusations of dealing Methamphetamine. Level 2 felonies carry prison sentences of up to 30 years. At least 21 of those accused in the new sweep face that possibility.

Burgess delivered this message to those heading down a path of a drug-fueled future, “If you engage in illegal activities, you will be arrested, you will be charged, and you will go to jail.”