Ceremony marks 5 years since IMPD officer shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens gathered Friday at Crown Hill Cemetery to honor the legacy of fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Perry Renn.

He was killed in the line of duty five years ago on July 5, 2014.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation organized the ceremony. The foundation supported the Renn family in the days following his death and worked with his wife to create a special challenge coin in his memory.

Major Davis Jr. pleaded guilty to the fatal shooting of Renn. Davis was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail without parole as part of the plea deal.

Lisa Rollings, the foundation’s executive director for the Indianapolis area, said, “The challenge coin we created says on one side, “I will always get out of my car.’ That came from the gentleman who shot Perry Renn and ultimately killed him. His (Davis’) mother had made the comment that had he not gotten out of the car, he would have been alive. But, that’s very opposite of what our officers do. Law enforcement officers always get out of their car.”

Proceeds from the coins benefit the foundation so they can continue to support area police officers and their families.