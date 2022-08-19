Crime Watch 8

Charge added in case against man accused of shooting Richmond police officer

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Another charge has been levied against a man accused of shooting a Richmond Police Department officer in the head.

Prosecutors have tacked on another felony count of attempted murder against 47-year-old Phillip Lee, a Richmond resident. Lee now faces three counts of attempted murder, along with drug and weapons charges following the shooting of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton on the evening of Aug. 10. The three attempted murder charges were filed due to shots being fired at three Richmond officers who were on the scene. According to court documents acquired by News 8, another officer narrowly avoided being shot in the head while a third officer was shot at from a distance of 20-25 feet.

Lee had an initial appearance Friday in court. A judge kept Lee’s bond at $1 million, according to online court records. The court also set a trial date for October, but that’s unlikely to happen.

Burton, 28, continues the fight in her recovery.

Investigators say Lee fired five times after being pulled over while on a moped.

Officers said Lee repeatedly refused to take his hands out of his pockets prior to firing at officers. Investigators said he began shooting after a police dog detected drugs in his moped. Police said they found meth, heroin, cocaine and syringes.

Police returned fire as Lee fled the scene. He was later caught and treated on the scene for gunshot wounds.

Court records researched by I-Team 8’s Richard Essex show Lee’s criminal history going back 30 years.