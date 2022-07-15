Crime Watch 8

Charges dropped against quadruple murder suspect after 2 witnesses die, evidence ruled out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of murdering four people in 2015 has had charged against him dropped.

Nicholas Dunn, 40, was sitting in state prison in 2019 when he was charged for the murders of Tiara Turner, Sherri Taylor, Terry Bettis and Davon Whitlock. They were gunned down in a home in the 3100 block of North Harding Street on March 24, 2015.

Investigators working the case received testimony from a witness claiming that Dunn admitted to her that he had committed the murders. That witness died of health complications in December 2021. The Marion County Proscutor’s Office says a second witness has also died.

The prosecutor’s office says DNA from the defendant has also been ruled inadmissible. Dunn told investigators that he had been in the home multiple times. His DNA on a bottle and two cigarette butts was determined to be circumstantial and not directly related to the crime.

Dunn faces charges in another case. He was charged with aggravated battery in March.