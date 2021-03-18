Charges filed after 4 killed in dispute over stimulus money

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of killing four people in a dispute over stimulus money.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against Malik Halfacre of Indianapolis.

Halfacre faces charges of:

Murder (four counts)

Attempted murder

Armed robbery

Carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction

Auto theft

Investigators say Halfacre shot and killed four people at 253 N. Randolph St. on Saturday night.

The victims have been identified as:

Anthony Johnson, 35

Dequan Moore, 23

Eve Moore, 7

Tomeeka Brown, 44

A fifth victim, identified by family members as Jeanettrius Moore, survived the shooting and directed police to the Randolph Street residence. She says that Halfacre, her boyfriend and father of her infant child, shot her and the other people in the house, then took off with the child.

The search for the infant triggered an Amber Alert in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The victims were Moore’s mother (Tomeeka Brown), brother (Dequan Moore), daughter (Eve Moore) and cousin (Anthony Johnson).

On Sunday morning, Halfacre’s sister called 911 to report that he had dropped the child off with her before leaving. She says Halfacre admitted to the killings.

Halfacre’s sister told police she had called a friend who had agree to help Halfacre get out of town. Police tracked the friend down, who said Halfacre was hiding in his girlfriend’s house.

An IMPD SWAT team discovered Halfacre in the attic of the house on Sunday afternoon.

In an interview with detectives, police say Halfacre admitted to the murders after arguing with Moore over her stimulus check. Investigators say Halfacre admitted to shooting the victim, taking the money, Moore’s purse and her car before fleeing the scene.

In 2017, News 8 reported that Halfacre had been arrested for shooting a man. Online court records state he took a plea agreement in early 2018 for pointing a firearm while charges of aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license were dismissed.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears on Thursday said Halfacre is eligible for the death penalty if convicted.