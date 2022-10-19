Crime Watch 8

Charges filed after deadly gas station shootout in Cumberland

CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — One man has been charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station in Cumberland.

Devin Murrell, of Indianapolis, faces two charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon and one charge of criminal recklessness. All three charges are felonies.

Investigators say more than 80 shell casings were located at the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office formally charged the 28-year-old Murrell on Tuesday. The shooting, which occurred at a gas station at 965 N. German Church Road on Sept. 21, resulted in the death of 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese. Reese died after being transported to a hospital. Another shooting victim was shot in the leg and had two graze wounds. A witness told police that another person who had been shot had been put in a vehicle and driven away.

Police staked out Community East Hospital to see if any gunshot victims showed up.

That’s how police connected Murrell to the case. Investigators say Murrell arrived at the hospital with multiple gunshots wounds around 15 minutes after officers with the Cumberland Police Department were first dispatched to the gas station.

Detectives who reviewed surveillance video in the case shows Murrell and Reese arrive in a vehicle and begin looking into another vehicle, a silver Chevrolet Cruze. Two people who arrived in that vehicle, identified in court documents only by their initials, were inside of the gas station when Murrell and Reese arrived.

After they exited the store, a confrontation and fight ensued. Multiple people pulled weapons in the shootout. Reese was fatally wounded and another person in the shootout was injured after being shot.

No other arrests were made in the case.

“A life was lost over a preventable incident,” said Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department Chief Suzanne C. Crooke-Woodland. “We recovered 80 shell casings at the scene. We are very fortunate that none of the patrons or staff of the Speedway there were harmed at the time of the incident. This would include a few children inside of the store who unfortunately had to witness this incident and were very frightened. No one should be made to feel afraid to go into a store, especially small children with their parents.”

Online court records indicate a warrant has been issued for Murrell’s arrest. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Oct. 24.