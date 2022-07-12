Crime Watch 8

Charges filed after police link man to 18 vehicle break-ins in Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces charges after being accused of breaking into almost 20 vehicles.

Joshua Morillo, 23, faces a total of 33 charges in the case.

Charges include:

Two counts of felony theft

11 counts of misdemeanor theft

18 counts of unauthorized entry into a vehicle

Two counts of possession of marijuana

According to the Fishers Police Department, officers were called to the 11000 block of Timberlane Drive in the early morning hours of Sunday when a man called to report two suspicious men near his home.

When police arrived, two men matching the caller’s description were seen by police quickly getting into a vehicle and driving away.

Fishers police say a chase then ensued until the suspect’s vehicle broke down on 82nd Street. Three people then got out of the vehicle and fled. Police caught one.

Officers said they were able to identify eighteen victims of theft in the case and returned the stolen items.

Morillo had an initial court appearance on Monday. Online court records do not currently list a future appearance.