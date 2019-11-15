Charges filed against man accused of killing Fishers K-9

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The suspect who allegedly shot and killed a Fishers police K-9 said “f*** that dog” to officers during his arrest Wednesday morning.

Richard Dee Garrett Jr., 19, is facing multiple charges after the death of Fishers Police Department K-9 Harlej.

According to court documents, police were called to northbound I-69 near the 203 mile marker Tuesday just before midnight on reports of someone driving a gold Cadillac erratically.

When officers arrived, they found the gold Cadillac stopped on the left side of the highway. Officers pulled up behind the vehicle and learned it was reported stolen out of Marion County.

Garrett, who was identified as the driver, drove away from the officers when they attempted to check on the vehicle. A pursuit ensued for several miles and officers successfully performed a PIT maneuver and the vehicle came to a stop.

FPD Officer Koopman arrived to the scene with K-9 Harlej to assist with the felony stop. Once K-9 Harlej was deployed, Garrett ran from the vehicle eastbound into a field.

A 19-year-old passenger, Rashanna Louise Farrow, remained in the vehicle and was later taken into custody.

Officers and K-9 Harlej followed Garrett into the field and a short time later officers heard a gunshot. Court documents indicate no officers discharged their weapons during the pursuit.

Officers could not immediately make contact with Garrett and Harlej did not respond to his handler’s commands to come to him.

A short time later, Hamilton County Dispatch took two calls reporting an individual was trying to get into homes on Saxony Boulevard. According to court documents, footprints and surveillance video from the area indicated Garrett was the person attempting to get into the homes.

Garrett was later located in the area of 13499 Lubeck Drive just before 2 a.m. Wednesday and taken into custody. Documents show he had a dog bite to his left leg.

According to court documents, Garrett said “f*** that dog” multiple times and made the sound of a “shotgun being racked followed by boom several times” while he was being transported. He also said “click, click, bang” while making eye contact with officers and medics at the scene.

FPD officers later found Harlej dead in a wooded area near where the pursuit of Garrett ended. Harlej was taken to a veterinary clinic where a veterinarian determined he had been shot in the head.

Garrett is facing the following charges: striking a law enforcement animal, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement/vehicle, resisting law enforcement/running, theft, two counts of residential entry, possession of marijuana, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and possession of handgun without a license.

Farrow is facing a charge of identity description, assisting a criminal and false informing.

Garrett remains in the Hamilton County Jail with a $150,000 bond. His jury trial has been scheduled for February 20, 2020.