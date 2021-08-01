Crime Watch 8

Charges filed against Vauhxx Booker, who says he was victim of hate crime

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A special prosecutor has filed criminal charges against Vauhxx Booker, a Bloomington man who says he was the victim of a hate crime on the Fourth of July in 2020.

Booker claims a group of people threatened him at Lake Monroe. Booker is accused of battery and trespassing.

He responded to the charges on social media, demanding they be dropped. He’s also called on Special Prosecutor Sonia Leerkamp to resign.

Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox were previously charged with assaulting Booker. They claim he instigated the incident. They are due back in Monroe Circuit Court 2 on Aug 20.