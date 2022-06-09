Crime Watch 8

Charges filed against woman accused of killing boyfriend with car in bar parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a woman accused of using her car to kill her boyfriend in a bar parking lot.

Gaylyn Morris, 26, faces a murder charge for the killing of 26-year-old Andre Smith in the early morning hours of June 3.

In an interview with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department detectives, investigators say Morris admitted to using an Apple AirTag hidden in Smith’s car to track him.

According to court documents, Morris showed up to Tilly’s Pub in the 3900 block of E. 82nd. St. around 12:30 a.m. and found Smith with another woman.

A fight broke out in the bar and a bartender kicked them out.

Witnesses said they saw Morris use her car to hit Smith, then back over him, then pull forward to run over him again.

Smith died at the scene. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled his cause of death to be traumatic asphyxia.

Online court records indicate Morris had an initial court appearance on Thursday morning and entered a not guilty plea.

She’s due back for a hearing in two weeks.