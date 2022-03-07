Crime Watch 8

Charges filed, higher bond sought for JCC shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges and sought a greater than standard bond for a man accused of shooting two people at a Jewish community center after a fight.

Latrell Williams, 19, made an initial appearance in court on Monday morning. Williams faces felony charges for attempted murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon, criminal recklessness and possession of a firearm on school property. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana.

A motion filed by the prosecutor’s office argues that Williams should be held on $200,000 bond and objects to his release prior to a trial, saying Williams “poses a significant safety risk based on the facts and circumstances put forth in the probable cause affidavit,” according to court documents.

Williams is accused of shooting two men during a dispute during a basketball game on Feb. 26. Authorities say the shooting was not religiously-motivated or a hate crime.

The shooting victims were hospitalized and survived the shooting.

“When young people use guns to settle their disputes, our community suffers. Those split-second decisions, as alleged in this case, have serious and life threating implications,” Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

Williams returns to court on March 15 for a status of counsel hearing.