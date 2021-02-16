Chicago man arrested for December Kokomo murder

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – An arrest has been made in connection to a December 2020 Kokomo murder.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, 18-year-old Terrence Ben, of Chicago, has been taken into custody for the fatal shooting of 42-year-old Sharman Pearson.

Just after midnight on Dec. 23, officers were called to the 800 block of East Broadway for a report of a shooting.

Once at the residence, officers located Pearson, who had been shot multiple times. Pearson was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

Police, during their investigation, identified Ben a suspect in the deadly shooting and a warrant was then issued for his arrest.

On Feb. 9, 2012, Ben was taken into custody at his home in Chicago.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7342.