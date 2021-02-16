Crime Watch 8

Chicago man arrested for Kokomo murder in December

by: Staff Reports
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An arrest has been made in connection to a December 2020 Kokomo murder.

According to the Kokomo Police Department, Terrence Ben, 18, of Chicago, has been taken into custody for the fatal shooting of Sharman Pearson, 42.

Just after midnight Dec. 23, officers were called to the 800 block of East Broadway for a report of a shooting.

Once at the residence, officers found Pearson had been shot multiple times. Pearson was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators identified Ben as a suspect, and a warrant was later issued for his arrest. On Feb. 9, Ben was taken into custody at his home in Chicago.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting was asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department at 765-456-7342.

