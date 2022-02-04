Crime Watch 8

Chicago man arrested in Tippecanoe County after stealing car, fleeing from police

Jamal Franklin was arrested after fleeing from police on Feb. 3, 2022. (Provided Photo/ISP)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago man was arrested Thursday after driving a stolen car on Interstate 65 and fleeing from police.

Indiana State Police say they received a call about a stolen Mazda 6 driving northbound on I-65 around noon.

A trooper attempted to stop the car near the State Road 25 exit in the Lafayette area. The driver, 28-year-old Jamal Franklin, did not stop and continued northbound.

The trooper ended his pursuit a mile later and Franklin crashed into a cable barrier a mile after that, according to police.

He fled on foot and was located in a barn east of I-65, where he surrendered and was taken into custody.

Franklin is charged with resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, vehicle theft, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.