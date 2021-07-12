Crime Watch 8

Chicago man charged for murder of girlfriend, daughter in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a Chicago man killed his girlfriend and their daughter on Lafayette’s southwest side last week.

Devonta Roberts, 27, has been charged with two counts of murder for the killings.

The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Mount Court around 11:30 p.m. on July 5. Officers arrived to find Victoria Moore and her 3-year-old daughter Datoria Roberts had been shot.

Moore was taken to a Lafayette-area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Roberts died after being taken by medical helicopter to Indianapolis.

A neighbor told investigators that they heard Roberts and Moore arguing earlier in the evening. Later, the neighbor said Moore’s 5-year-old son led them to the murder scene. The neighbor said Moore was on the kitchen floor with Datoria underneath her. The neighbor then took the child and called police, according to court documents.

A relative of Moore spoke to investigators, saying she heard Roberts making threats to kill Moore earlier on July 5.

When Roberts was located by police, he had blood on his shirt.

The Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office has a felony conviction in Cook County, Illinois for defacing ID marks on firearms.

Roberts had an initial hearing on Monday. He’s due back in court on Aug. 27.