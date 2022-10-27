Crime Watch 8

Chief: Lawrence police officer fatally shoots theft suspect after chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Lawrence Police Department officer shot and killed a man suspected of stealing a vehicle after a chase into Indianapolis, Chief Gary Woodruff said Thursday.

The identities of the suspect nor the officer were immediately released.

Woodruff said an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of 56th Street and Pendleton Pike in Lawrence. The officer tried to pull the driver over, but the driver took off.

Woodruff said the chase reached speeds up to 90 mph and ended when the driver crashed in the 3100 block of North Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis. That’s just north of 30th Street.

After the crash, the officer opened fire, striking the suspect once.

Woodruff said the police department will continue to investigate the moments leading up to the shooting.

Woodruff did not say if the suspect had or pointed a weapon.

Woodruff said the cause of the crash remained under investigation.

No police officers were hurt.

Shadeland Avenue was expected to remain closed between 30th and 38th streets for several hours, according to Woodruff.