2 arrested after police find 7-year-old dead in Indianapolis home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people have been arrested after police found a 7-year-old dead in a home Sunday afternoon, jail records show.

“Officers observed injuries consistent with trauma on the child’s body and signs of malnourishment,” said a news release issued Monday from IMPD.

The release did not give the child’s name or gender. News 8 has reached out to the Marion County Coroner’s Office for more information on the child.

Kevin Gavarrete, 26, and Julia Sizemore, 20, were preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to online jail records and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

A redacted police report shared publicly says IMPD was called at 3:40 p.m. Sunday to the home of Gavarrete and Sizemore in the 1300 block of South Pershing Avenue. That’s in a residential and industrial area a few blocks southwest of the West Morris Street bridge over Eagle Creek on the city’s west side. The home is a short walk north of Ross Claypool Park.

The release did not provide the child’s relationship with Gavarrete and Sizemore. IMPD declined to talk on camera with News 8’s Reyna Revelle to provide more information about the case.

IMPD child abuse detectives and the Indiana Department of Child Services were called to the home after the 7-year-old was found dead.

IMPD asked anyone with information to call Detective Cody Gaddis at 317-327-6875 e-mail him at cody.gaddis@indy.gov.

Statement