Police seek car that hit, killed 1-year-old girl in driveway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for the car that hit a 21-month-old girl while she was playing in her driveway, killing her.

Officers were heading to the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue for a report of a child struck and lying on a sidewalk when they were flagged down in the 1100 block of Tibbs Avenue by the girl’s parents, who were taking her to the hospital, according to IMPD Capt. Dulin Nelson. The locations are less than a mile apart.

Emergency medical professionals took the girl to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced deceased there, Nelson said.

The girl was in the driveway, not the roadway, in the 1700 block of Exeter Avenue, according to the girl’s parents, who said they witnessed the incident, Nelson said.

Police describe the suspect vehicle as a gray, 4-door sedan with a male driver.

No additional information about the child’s identity or the suspect vehicle was immediately available.