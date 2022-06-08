Crime Watch 8

Child in critical condition after shooting on city’s east side

The scene of a shooting in the 7300 block of Sioux Run on Indy's east side. (WISH Photo from video)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday night on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called to a report of a person shot just before 10:30 p.m. in the Silverstone mobile home park. That’s in the 7300 block of Sioux Run, just south of the intersection of Washington Street and South Shortridge Road.

Officers arrived and found a male child who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t said exactly how old the child is, only that he is under the age of 18.

IMPD has not said who the boy is or what led to the shooting.

