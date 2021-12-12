Crime Watch 8

Child killed in hit-and-run on southwest side; police seek suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed an 11-year-old boy Saturday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to reports of a fatal hit-and-run at the intersection of Wicker Road and South Tibbs Avenue — that’s near U.S. 37.

Police said the victim was riding a small motorcycle when we was struck by the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have no suspect information or vehicle description to release at this time, IMPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run Office at 317.327.6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).