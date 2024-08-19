Child shot during Planet Fitness robbery; 2 suspects arrested after vehicle pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A robbery at a Planet Fitness and a vehicle pursuit with police led to two people being arrested on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a Planet Fitness on West 38th Street after a person was shot during a robbery. Investigators say the victim was a child, who was stable and taken to a local hospital.

At the same time, a shots fired report came in on the southwest side near Rockville Road and South Mickley Avenue. Indiana State Police troopers chased a stolen vehicle from that call. The stolen vehicle crashed near West Morris Street and High School Road on the city’s west side near Ben Davis High School. The two occupants fled, but were later taken into custody. Police are still investigating, but they believe the two incidents are connected.