Child shot inside car at 30th Street, Post Road

by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A child was stable after being shot Friday afternoon while a passenger in a car on a street on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say.

The child, whose age was not immediately available, had injuries that appear not to be life-threatening, says Lt. Shane Foley of the public affairs division of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD and medics were called to a report of a person shot shortly before 3:10 p.m. Friday to the intersection of East 30th Street and North Post Road. That’s a few blocks north of the I-70 interchange for Post Road.

Initial reports suggest two people may have been shot, but police say only the child was shot.

No additional information was immediately available on a possible suspect.

