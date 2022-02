Crime Watch 8

Child struck by hit-and-run driver on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the city’s west side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to 34th Street and High School Road around 7 a.m.

Police say the driver fled the scene. A description of the suspect’s vehicle has not yet been provided.

The child has been taken to Riley Hospital for Children. A condition for the victim has not been provided.