Police warn against putting Christmas lights on vehicles

LOWELL, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana State Police sergeant say a growing trend to put holiday lights are vehicles isn’t only dangerous, it’s also illegal.

No U.S. states allow Christmas lights on vehicles for regular road use. Federal vehicle lighting standards and state safety regulations make the moving Christmas displays illegal, although some states have special permits to allow the lights for parades and other events.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield, a spokesman for the Indiana State Police post at Lowell in northwest Indiana, cited a recently pulled-over vehicle with Christmas lights in a Facebook post on Tuesday. His goal wasn’t to be The Grinch, he told News 8 by email, but to warn motorists that Christmas lights on their vehicles could lead to them being pulled over.

Fifield also notes that the lights are a possible distraction to other motorists, raising safety concerns. About the Facebook post, the sergeant wrote, “Judging by the many polite and complimentary comments, it kind of proves the point that people do look at them as they are driving, so is it a distraction?”

An Indiana law makes the Christmas lights on vehicle an infraction, punishable by a fine of $139.50. But, that amount could vary in some counties or depend on a holiday-friendly judge.