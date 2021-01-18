Circle Centre Mall shooting began as disturbance between 2 customers

Authorities were looking for a suspect after a shot was fired about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021, during what was initially described as an armed robbery, police said. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A shooting Monday afternoon at Circle Center Mall began as a disturbance between two customers at a jewelry store, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says no one was injured.

Authorities were looking for a suspect after a shot was fired about 2:30 p.m. at Twin Jewelers during what was initially described as an armed robbery, police said. The store is on the second level near the food court.

News 8’s Sierra Hignite reports a customer at the store jumped over a counter to get chains. Upon leaving the store and heading out into the mall, that customer was shot by another customer.

An employee told Hignite that stores inside the mall were asked to close while police work to find the suspect. Some stores remained closed shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Trending Headlines

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.