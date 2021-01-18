Circle Centre Mall shooting: Customer fires at another after store theft

Authorities were looking for a suspect after a shot was fired about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021, during what was initially described as an armed robbery, police said. (WISH Photo/Sierra Hignite)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A customer fired a gun at a person who had taken goods from a Circle Center Mall jewelry store on Monday afternoon, says the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says no one was injured.

Authorities were looking for a suspect after a shot was fired about 2:30 p.m. Monday at Twin Jewelers during what was initially described as an armed robbery, police said. The store is on the second level near the food court.

News 8’s Sierra Hignite reports a person at the store jumped over a counter to get chains. Upon leaving the store and heading out into the mall, that person was shot by a customer.

An employee told Hignite that stores inside the mall were asked to close while police worked to find the suspect. Some stores remained closed shortly before 3:30 p.m.

Trending Headlines

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.