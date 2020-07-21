City and faith leaders to discuss violence in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City and faith leaders are preparing for a meeting Tuesday to address the violence in Indianapolis.

The Peace in the Streets Coalition will meet with Mayor Joe Hogsett and IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

The group is looking at methods that focus on community engagement.

Rev. Charles Harrison said he’s frustrated to see the city’s crime rates and homicide numbers.

“To see this kind of surge in violence, it’s really just heartbreaking and mind-boggling as to how we have gotten here,” said Harrison. “At the pace we’re going, we’re going to be looked at one of the most dangerous cities in this country and we don’t want to see that happen.

Faith leaders also plan to meet with City-County Council President Vop Osili on Friday.