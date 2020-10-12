City council set to vote on giving IMPD oversight control to civilians; GOP to propose changes

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Proposal 237 — the measure would change how people’s public safety concerns are reviewed in Indianapolis — heads to a vote from the City-County Council in a matter of hours.

Opponents have been vocal about how they believe it would erode public safety, but council members who are against it know they don’t have the votes to stop it from going through. They’re hoping for a compromise.

As written, the plan would create a seven-member civilian board — four with no ties to police at all — to write policing rules for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. That’s an overhaul of the current committee, which has three people appointed by police. Under the new plan, the mayor, council and chief would each appoint two people, and the local Fraternal Order of Police would pick one.

Critics say that split gives the appointees by the mayor and the council a voting majority.

In a meeting starting at 7 p.m. Monday, Republican council members plan to introduce several amendments:

They want to reduce the number of civilians appointed by the mayor and council from four to three.

They want to give one of the appointments to the minority leader of the City-County Council.

Paul Annee, minority whip for the City-County Council, said “We’re not trying to kill 237, necessarily. We want to kill it as it is. It leaves the policies of the department to political appointees, and it replaces professional policing with partisan politics.”

