Crime Watch 8

City-County Council to discuss, potentially vote on violence prevention plan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Monday, there could be a step toward stopping violence in Indianapolis. The City-County Council will discuss and potentially vote on Mayor Joe Hogsett’s violence prevention plan.

If approved in a vote, the plan would mean $3 million to reduce crimes and expand community-based programs.

Proposal 182 is on the agenda for Monday night’s 7 p.m. meeting.

More than half of the money will go toward the Office of Public Health and Safety in Indianapolis. Mayor Hogsett said that it will help with juvenile justice, domestic violence, and conflict resolution. It will also use community partners to focus on areas of food security, offender re-entry and homelessness.

Money from Proposal 182 will also go to the police department’s technology and data analysis capabilities.

The plan comes on the heels of a homicide rate that is soaring in the city. The mayor said these investments will hopefully get to the root of gun violence in Indianapolis and will pay off in the long run.

The public safety committee sent the plan to the full council with a “do pass” recommendation in June. Plus, last week council members said they expected the plan to pass in a vote on Monday.