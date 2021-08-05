Crime Watch 8

City leaders to provide updates on efforts to improve public safety, tackle violent crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday morning Indianapolis city leaders and police will update the community on their efforts to tackle violent crime in the city.

The news conference comes on the heels of Indy’s 8th mass shooting of the year. It happened over the weekend, injuring four people outside a funeral home, including a four-year-old and 16-year-old. And according to IMPD, the city has at least 159 homicides already this year.

The surge in gun violence has residents across the city concerned, so this is a chance to hear from Mayor Joe Hogsett, IMPD chief Randal Taylor and Office of Public Health and Safety Director Lauren Rodriguez. The three will provide an update on public safety data as well as the ongoing efforts to curb violent crime in Indianapolis.

Hogsett has said his proposed 2022 budget will have a significant focus on public safety. He is set to unveil those plans to city-county councilors on Monday.

The city did receive $419-million from the American Rescue Plan, which can be used with a three-year period. Those hundreds of millions of dollars can be used to address crime.

The public safety stewardship update Thursday morning is scheduled for 10 a.m.

It is not open to the public. Due to COVID-19 recommendations from the CDC and Marion County Public Health Department, only members of the media can attend. We will have a crew there for you and you can watch the event live on wishtv.com and our Facebook page.