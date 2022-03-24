Crime Watch 8

City of Indianapolis hires more ‘peacemakers’ to help curb crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More “peacemakers” are hitting the streets of Indianapolis as part of a strategy update given by the Office of Public Health and Safety to reduce crime in the city.

The City-County Council Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee received the update on the Indy Peacemakers Program on Wednesday night.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced the hiring of 35 “peacemakers” to lead grassroots crime prevention efforts earlier this year.

Now, 42 “peacemakers” are on board and assigned to cover high-risk areas of the city.

The goal is to hire 50 “peacemakers” total to target ages 18-35 who are at risk of becoming victims or perpetrators of violence.

The program aims to connect them with jobs, conflict resolution guidance and housing.

“Peacemakers” — who are also called “interrupters” — are required to meet measurable goals throughout the year:

Connect five high-risk individuals to life coaches by March 31.

Connect 45 high-risk individuals to life coaches by the end of the year.

Respond to 48 nonfatal shootings and homicide scenes by the end of the year.

Office of Public Health and Safety Director Lauren Rodriguez said interrupters also have to respond to 12 conflicts by March 31, 24 by June 30 and 72 by end of year.

“I know last year we had a lot of reports where our interrupters went out to gas stations and saw conflict arise or they were told, ‘Hey, you need to go here’ by another community member and they were able to interrupt some type of issue that was going on,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that the community not to expect a complete reduction in violence within the first year.

“But you will see how it’s impacted our community. You’re going to hear about personal stories and how they’ve been able to go away from violent crime or at least feel like they’re safer and they trust not only us, but they trust [the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department,” she said.

The Office of Public Health and Safety also announced $15 million in funding for the Elevation Grant Program. Neighborhood-based organizations working to address the root causes of crime in Indianapolis are welcomed to apply.

The first information session about the Elevation Grant Program will be held on Thursday at Martin University from 5:30-7 p.m.