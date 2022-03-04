Crime Watch 8

Clinton County sheriff, wife charged with official misconduct after I-Team report

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly and his wife, Ashley Kelly, were charged Friday with three felony counts of official misconduct and a felony count of conflict of interest by a public servant, according to online court records.

David Owen Thomas has been appointed to prosecute the cases, says Clinton County Prosecutor Anthony Somner, who had requested a special prosecutor. News 8 left phone and email messages with Thomas, a former Clay County prosecutor, to get details about the cases. Somner declined to provided probable cause affidavits with information on the cases.

I-Team 8 in November reported the Indiana State Board of Accounts ordered Rich Kelly to repay $329,000 for the misuse of commissary funds. A 30-page report from the board says Kelly and his wife misused more than $200,000 of the profits from the inmate commissary. The board’s investigation began after the Clinton County commissioners noticed a large payment from the jail going to Leonne LLC. As outlined in the report, the sheriff and his wife managed Leonne LLC but, according to Clinton County Commissioner Jordan Brewer, did not have a contract with the county.

Brewer, who talked with I-Team 8 during its November report, said Friday that he’s not aware of changes that have been made to the commissary since the State Board of Accounts report.

Under Indiana law, coroners are the only officials who can arrest sheriffs. Coroner Ed Cripe did not respond to an email from News 8 to determine if the sheriff and his wife have been arrested.

Online court documents did not show a lawyer for the Kellys or a future court date.

News 8 reached out to Ashley Kelly through her sheriff’s department email for comment. Ashley Kelly routinely communicates news information with the media.

Rich Kelly in November also had announced his intention to seek reelection.