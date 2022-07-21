Crime Watch 8

Clinton man arrested for attempted murder

by: Divine Triplett
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man for attempted murder in Clinton, IN.

Indiana State Police say they received a report of a stabbing at 11:20 a.m. on the 100 block of West Graysville Street. When officers arrived, they say the family of the person stabbed took them to a local hospital. The person was later flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police did not release their condition.

Police say the suspect came out the home at 12:50 p.m. and turned himself over to police. He’s been identified as Dustin Wheeler, 40, of Clinton, and was taken to the Sullivan County Jail for attempted murder charges.

Wheeler is considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

