Coatesville woman arrested after vehicle pursuit

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A Coatesville woman was arrested following a vehicle pursuit with state police Wednesday morning.

At 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Clay County Dispatch Center put out a dispatch in reference to a gray 2005 Ford truck that had just been stolen in Brazil. Upon hearing the dispatch, a trooper with the Indiana State Police observed a truck matching the description traveling eastbound on U.S. 40 near Harmony Road.

The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The truck continued traveling eastbound on U.S. 40, reaching speeds as high as 110 mph for eight miles. As the pursuit approached state police in Putnamville, multiple troopers were waiting in the median to de-escalate the pursuit. After seeing the troopers, the driver of the truck stopped and the pursuit ended without incident.

Trooper arrested Brandi L. DePew, 36, of Coatesville, Indiana. An investigation by troopers determined that DePew showed signs of impairment. She was offered the opportunity to submit to a chemical test, but refused.

DePew was taken to the Clay County Justice Center by the Brazil City Police Department and faces preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement, and auto theft.