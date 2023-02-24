Crime Watch 8

Cold case: IMPD seeking leads for 2014 murder

Nell Gladney was found dead outside her home on Nov. 12, 2014 (Photo provided/Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana)

Indianapolis (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with an unsolved murder of a woman who was found dead outside her home in 2014.

At 7:50 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2014, IMPD officers arrived to a residential area in the 500 block of North Rural Street in reference to a woman being down on the ground in the back of a home.

The woman was identified as 58-year-old Nell Gladney. Gladney lived at the address and was found dead at the scene, police say.

Investigators believe Gladney had been attacked by an unknown suspect or suspects as she was attempting to leave for work.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).