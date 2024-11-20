Columbus drivers switch seats during vehicle pursuit; both arrested for resisting, narcotics

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were arrested Monday after a vehicle pursuit with Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputies, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a Wednesday news release.

At 10:51 p.m. Monday, a Bartholomew County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a maroon Mitsubishi passenger car near the area of North Buckingham Drive and West Farmstead Drive. The vehicle failed to yield, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle led law enforcement on a pursuit throughout eastern Bartholomew County. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle stopped in the roadway. While stopped, deputies observed the driver and passenger switching seats inside the suspect vehicle. As the pursuit continued, officers from the Columbus Police Department deployed a tire deflation device, which the suspect vehicle struck near the area of North U.S. 31 and East 50 North.

The pursuit continued into Columbus until an Indiana State Police trooper executed a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the suspect vehicle. No injuries were sustained during the PIT maneuver and no vehicles sustained any damage.

Brandon Burton, 24, of Columbus, and Audrianna Hoover, 18, of Columbus, were taken into custody. A search of the suspect vehicle resulted in investigators finding narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia. Burton and Hoover were taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

Burton was preliminarily charged with resisting with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated – previous, operating while intoxicated – endangerment, possession of syringe, possession of legend drug, possession of meth, possession of look-a-like substance, reckless driving, and two Bartholomew County Jail warrants.

Hoover was preliminarily charged with resisting with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated – endangerment, reckless driving, possession of syringe, and possession of look-a-like substance.