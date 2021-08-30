Crime Watch 8

Columbus East student killed in hit-and-run at bus stop

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus East High School student was killed in a hit-and-run Monday, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to the incident in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue around 7 a.m. Witnesses said that the student was attempting to get on a stopped school bus when they were struck by a car.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was followed by a witness.

Police later located the suspect, and he was taken into custody, authorities say.

The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.