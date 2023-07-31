Search
Columbus man arrested after stealing A.C. unit, makes getaway on city bus

by: Michaela Springer
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested after stealing an air conditioning unit and attempting to make a getaway on a city bus, police say.

Around 4:25 p.m. Saturday, police officers were sent to a Walmart located at 735 Whitfield Dr. on a report of a theft.

Store security informed officers that a man, identified as 31-year-old Cameron Sampson, stole an air conditioning unit and was seen boarding a Columbus city bus with the unit.

Investigators tracked down the bus a short time later, and spoke with Sampson as he exited the bus. Police searched the bus and located a large white box with the unit inside on a bus seat.

Sampson was then taken into custody.

He is currently being held at the Bartholomew County jail. He is facing a felony charge for theft.

