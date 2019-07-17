Columbus man arrested after leaving wallet at scene of burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man is in custody after breaking in and burglarizing a home.

According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were able to track 24-year-old Chaz Berger down after he reportedly left his wallet at the scene of the crime.

Just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in the 1000 block of Pearl Street for a break-in and burglary. Berger apparently broke into a detached garage overnight and stole more than $4,000 worth of tools and other items.

However, after arriving at the scene, the homeowner provided police with Berger’s wallet, which reportedly fell out during the overnight crime.

Later Tuesday, officers found Berger passed out in a truck with the tools and other items stolen during the burglary.

Berger was taken into custody and transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces a preliminary charge of burglary.