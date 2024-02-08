Search
Columbus man arrested for catalytic converter thefts

Mugshot of Russell D. Neville, 59, of Columbus. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)
by: Jay Adkins
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was charged by the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office with several felonies after a series of catalytic converter thefts.

The investigation began in December after the Columbus Police Department received several reports of catalytic converter thefts from businesses in the community. During the course of the investigation, detectives with the Columbus Police Department began looking at Russell D. Neville, 59, of Columbus, as a possible suspect. As the investigation continued, detectives believed that Neville was also responsible for catalytic converter thefts in Johnson County and Marion County.

On Feb. 1, a traffic stop was conducted and Neville was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail after being arrested.

On Wednesday, The Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges in this case for nine counts of theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana.

Several saw blades recovered during the investigation. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

