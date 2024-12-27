Columbus man arrested for domestic battery, strangulation

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested Thursday for domestic battery and strangulation, the Bartholomew County Sheriff said in a Friday news release.

At 9:20 p.m. Thursday, A Bartholomew County deputy responded to Columbus Regional Hospital on a report of a domestic battery victim seeking treatment. Investigators determined that a female victim had suffered significant injuries to her head, arms, and neck area. The investigation identified the suspect as Derick Harris, 42, of Columbus, Indiana.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Harris at his residence in the 2900 block of South Lake Drive. Deputies were able to briefly speak with Harris. However, he refused to exit the residence or allow deputies inside. Harris then cut off communication with deputies and the several attempts to reestablish communication were unsuccessful, including over the phone. At this time, deputies were able to see a subject walking around the residence.

A perimeter was established around the residence and a search warrant for the residence was applied for. Based on information gathered during the investigation, including the presence of several firearms inside the residence, the Columbus Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team was activated. Drones from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office were also utilized to locate Harris inside the residence. SWAT officers were able to make entry into the residence and took Harris into custody without incident.

Harris was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation and jail clearance. Harris was then taken to the Bartholomew County Jail and booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery with serious bodily injury, strangulation, and resisting law enforcement.