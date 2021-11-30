Crime Watch 8

Columbus man arrested for neglect in death of 8-year-old son

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) – A Columbus man has been arrested for the death of his son, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Travis Tuttle, 35, was taken into custody Monday, Nov. 29, for the March death of 8-year-old Lealyn Tuttle.

On March 21, officers were called a house in the 4300 block of Serenity Drive for a report of a child not breathing, police said. Once on the scene, officers encountered Travis Tuttle and then Lealyn Tuttle, who was dead in the house.

Columbus police said that as a result of the child’s death, they conducted an investigation that lasted several months. During that investigation, a search warrant was obtained and then carried out on Brian Tuttle’s residence. In that search, officers located narcotics, including fentanyl as well as drug paraphernalia.

The department said Lealyn Tuttle’s autopsy determined his death to have been from acute fentanyl and diphenhydramine intoxication.

Travis Tuttle faces preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of a narcotic drug. He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on a $1 million bond.